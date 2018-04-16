Wayment: Are Shay Johnson And Peter Thomas Reality Reject Coupled Up???

Shay Johnson And Peter Thomas Flirt On IG

It looks like divorced Peter Thomas, and can’t-get-love-right Shay Johnson have found lust, in an awkward place?? The two reality stars were spotted on each others IG pages, sending flirty messages to each other after hanging out. It looks like Shay visited Peter’s restaurant in North Carolina and they had a great time together, flicking it up. Peter then posted this cheek to cheek photo with Shay, calling her beautiful. Shay in return, called him amazing.

Definitely flirty, right??

But, that’s not all! Peter actually stopped LHHMIA’s Chinese Nicky from coming into the bar while Shay was there (they had beef). Nicki was salty and record the whole ordeal. Hit the flip.