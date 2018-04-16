You Can’t Marry Me: John Cena Taps Out After Six Years And Proposal To Nikki Bella

In White Folks News: John Cena & Nikki Bella Call It Quits

Poor Nikki Bella! WWE’s ‘It’ couple has been dating since 2012 and last year John Cena popped the question during Wrestlemania, now John & Nikki have called off their engagement and relationship. Not just that, the couple already set a date and was a month away from their wedding day reportedly.

According to People, a source close to Nikki Bella says Bella is “devastated,” , adding, “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider says. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.”

SMH. What an anus. In case you’re not familiar with their unhappy coupledom, here’s a clip of how anal Cena was over Nikki when she tried to cook for him.

The wrestlers’ wedding was set for May 5 in Mexico, where Bella is from. Nikki took to IG to release a statement on behalf of the couple.

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

John on the other hand, sent out the message that he was seemingly crushed…

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 15, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

Poor thangs. Maybe the will work it out in the future?