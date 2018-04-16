MORE Hilarious Memes From Queen Slayyyoncé’s Wig-Obliterating Beychella Performance

MORE Hilarious Beychella Memes

The whole entire universe is STILL buzzing over Queen Slayyyoncé’s life-changing Beychella performance that snatched a zillion-cabillion edges, shattered ALL of the internet and sparked an endless wave of hilarious memes across the galaxy.

Me after trying 1.6 of the 158 highkicks Beyonce did during her Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/baZrRjFbKG — Beej Stroganoff (@Beejangles) April 15, 2018

Peep another hilarious batch of memes from Queen Slayyyoncé’s iconic Beychella performance on the flip.