Never Win When You Play Dirty: Guess Which RHOA Star Is Threatening To Sue After The Reunion?

Things have officially reached the point of no return between two RHOA stars and lawyers could be getting involved.
If you watched Sunday’s RHOA Reunion then you weren’t surprised to see NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak eviscerate each other (this time in person) over their ongoing beef.
NeNe exploded on Kim during a (super petty) handicapped sparking pace argument where Kim took a picture of NeNe’s car illegally parked in a space. According to NeNe she personally saw Kim who tried to ignore at first before returning to record her car in the space. NeNe’s adamant, however, she was with someone who uses a handicapped sticker.
“The issues is right here [Kim],” said NeNe.” I saw Kim before I had the event in my house, she had her head up in the air acting like she couldn’t f**** speak. Then she gonna leave the parking lot and come back and video my car and talk bulls***. She walked into my house knowing that I saw her a**.
“Who gives a f**!” said Kim.
“What I f**king care about, b**ch, is the sh*t you did!” said NeNe.
I didn’t f**king see NeNe!” said Kim. “I was sent a picture of the car I didn’t see f**king NeNe!” (Although Bravo flashbacks showed Kim saying otherwise)
Kim has since apologized for her reunion antics while also not so subtly threatening to sue her ex-friend.
Kim’ apologizing for sinking to NeNe’s leve and said she “could have” filed a lawsuit but spared her.
I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies. I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that’s on you.
NeNe’s not the only one who has an issue with Kim, Cynthia Bailey clapped back at Kim’s claims that she “doesn’t have a backbone.”
“You always take digs at me,” said Cynthia.” You and Sheree were sitting on the couch saying she probably wouldn’t have gotten far in life if she wasn’t so beautiful.”
“That makes no sense, I don’t understand the question,” said Kim. “I don’t think that Cynthia necessarily has a backbone.”
“I don’t think that you necessarily have any class but that’s neither here nor there,” clapped back Cynthia.
NeNe is taunting Kim and her possible lawsuit. “Please file a lawsuit chile.”
NeNe’s also dropped her signature “You never win when you play dirty catchphrase.”
