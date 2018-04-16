Never Win When You Play Dirty: Guess Which RHOA Star Is Threatening To Sue After The Reunion?

NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off During The RHOA Reunion, Kim Threatens To Sue

Things have officially reached the point of no return between two RHOA stars and lawyers could be getting involved.

If you watched Sunday’s RHOA Reunion then you weren’t surprised to see NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak eviscerate each other (this time in person) over their ongoing beef.

NeNe exploded on Kim during a (super petty) handicapped sparking pace argument where Kim took a picture of NeNe’s car illegally parked in a space. According to NeNe she personally saw Kim who tried to ignore at first before returning to record her car in the space. NeNe’s adamant, however, she was with someone who uses a handicapped sticker.

“The issues is right here [Kim],” said NeNe.” I saw Kim before I had the event in my house, she had her head up in the air acting like she couldn’t f**** speak. Then she gonna leave the parking lot and come back and video my car and talk bulls***. She walked into my house knowing that I saw her a**. “Who gives a f**!” said Kim. “What I f**king care about, b**ch, is the sh*t you did!” said NeNe. I didn’t f**king see NeNe!” said Kim. “I was sent a picture of the car I didn’t see f**king NeNe!” (Although Bravo flashbacks showed Kim saying otherwise)

Kim has since apologized for her reunion antics while also not so subtly threatening to sue her ex-friend.

Hit the flip to see it.