Pop It For Coretta: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Memes From Iyanla’s Failed Fixing Of Hazel E’s Life

Iyanla: I want you to come over here and read those lyrics to Harriet Tubman. Go ‘head.

Beyoncé: He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse…

Iyanla: Go on.

Beyoncé: …he Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.

Iyanla: You know who didn’t have clothes to waste!? HARRIET!! pic.twitter.com/N6n9gLYLj8

— Wiyanla Vanzant (@MrDubC) April 13, 2018