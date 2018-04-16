This Fresh To Death Prom Funeral Has Twitter In A TIZZY

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

The Fresh To Death Prom Funeral Shatters Twitter

If you didn’t know, prom is completely different than it was 5 or 10 or 20 years ago. Very VERY different. And waaaay more over-the-top like the recent fresh to death promneral that popped off (in what appears to be an alternate universe), blew up Twitter and changed the prom arrival game forever.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the fresh to death prom funeral on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus