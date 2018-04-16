This Fresh To Death Prom Funeral Has Twitter In A TIZZY

prom is not that serious 😭😭 y’all gotta chill bruh pic.twitter.com/xrRTcWfdDm — bae💎 (@publiccenemy_) April 15, 2018

The Fresh To Death Prom Funeral Shatters Twitter

If you didn’t know, prom is completely different than it was 5 or 10 or 20 years ago. Very VERY different. And waaaay more over-the-top like the recent fresh to death promneral that popped off (in what appears to be an alternate universe), blew up Twitter and changed the prom arrival game forever.

Ol girl came out to prom in a CASKET because she was "Killing the game!" 😂😂😂 What she doin?! pic.twitter.com/AzFK3rT7Fe — 🇳🇬 The Plantain Papi 🇳🇬 (@keem773) April 16, 2018

