EPMD Surprises Fans With Show At Tracklib Launch

Hip Hip Heavies Turn Out For Sampling Music Service Launch

Hop hop icons EPMD wowed the crowd at the launch of a service that allows artists and musicians to license and sample music for their own creations.

The rap duo, Eric Sermon and Parrish Smith, performed their hit songs like, “You Gots to Chill,” “So What You Saying,” and “It’s My Thing” at Tracklib’s global launch last week in NYC.

Sermon, a member of Tracklib’s advisory board, said: “Yo, this is incredible. Their putting creativity back into music again by having samples you can actually afford.”

The event brought out the likes of Wu Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck, Prince Paul and Mathematics, where DJ Rockwilder also performed a special set.

