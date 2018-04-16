Good Googly: Miguel’s Bangin’ Bae Nazanin Mandi Exposes Her Opulently Oiled Coachella Cakes
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4
❯
❮
Nazanin Mandi Poses In Coachella Pictures
Nazanin Mandi is once again shutting down Instagram with some sexy photos. Miguel’s longtime love is currently flossing her baaaaaawdy on the
‘gram, this time on the Coachella scene.
Before Miguel hit the stage for Sunday’s show Nazanin showed off her “extra splish” cakes in a set of denim chaps.
Not only that she flaunted her hippy (but fit) figure in a Naked Wardrobe bikini.
Good googly moogly, looking good girl!
Hit the flip for more Nazanin.