Good Googly: Miguel’s Bangin’ Bae Nazanin Mandi Exposes Her Opulently Oiled Coachella Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
Extra Splish for Papi’s set tonight💦

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

Let your eyes adorn you…

Nazanin Mandi Poses In Coachella Pictures

Nazanin Mandi is once again shutting down Instagram with some sexy photos. Miguel’s longtime love is currently flossing her baaaaaawdy on the
‘gram, this time on the Coachella scene.

Before Miguel hit the stage for Sunday’s show Nazanin showed off her “extra splish” cakes in a set of denim chaps.

This beautiful Man takes the Coachella Stage tonight at 8:30pm Be There😎✨

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

Not only that she flaunted her hippy (but fit) figure in a Naked Wardrobe bikini.

Once upon a time I would downplay my hips … wtf was I thinking🌝🙃

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

Good googly moogly, looking good girl!

I finally put an outfit on … Kinda.

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

… we keep it in the family🤣 @miguel @nadiamoham_beauty My besties✨

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

Coachella we’re ready for yaaaa❤️✨

A post shared by NAZANIN (@nazaninmandi) on

