Bumpy ‘N Grindy: Former “Sex Cult” Member Accuses RSTD. Kelly Of Giving Her Dirty Disease

R. Kelly Accused Of Giving Ex-Lover An STD

Another day, another Robert Kelly scandal.

According to NYDailyNews, RSTD. Kelly is being accused of giving a former teen “sex cult” lover a sexually transmitted disease back in December while on tour.

The unidentified woman’s lawyer says that the accuser ended her relationship with Kells back in February and told him details of the tumultuous tryst including:

“several forms of criminal misconduct” by the singer, including “unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection).”

In a statement to the WashingtonPost, Kelly’s reps denied all allegations against him.