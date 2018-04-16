Hennessy Highlights Black World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor In New “Wild Rabbit” Campaign

Hennessy Salutes Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor – The Fastest Man on Two Wheels

Hennessy has honored the first global sports champion – who happened to be an African-American man.

By the late 1800s, Marshall “Major” Taylor won seven world records, and was considered the greatest cyclist of the era and first first international sports star.

The cognac launched the new “Major” campaign last week, which features a new short documentary narrated by actor Andre Holland, a cycling-influenced clothing collection from designer Pyer Moss and a commissioned bronzed sculpture from artist Kadir Nelson – whose work has graced both Michael Jackson and Drake’s album covers.

Nelson called the champion “an unwilling hero,” and said he was thrilled to partner with Hennessy to bring Taylor’s story into the spotlight.

“I didn’t know that he was the first African American world champion,” Nelson said. “That he was seen at such a high level around the world – that was something I felt deprived of, and I’m glad to know his story…I’m glad that we’re able to spread this story and share it with future generations.”

Check out the new commercial above.