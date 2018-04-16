New Music: Fendi P Feat. Lil Wayne “Wit My Left” [AUDIO]

New Orleans Rapper Fendi P Drops New Single Featuring Lil Wayne

Born and raised on the East Side of New Orleans, Jet Life recording artist Fendi P (formerly known as Corner Boy P) is set to release his official debut album, Late Nights, Early Mornings, on 5-11-18 via Jet Life/EMPIRE. Late Nights, Early Mornings is the embodiment of years of grinding; and also promises to make Fendi a household name.

“This is my greatest work to date” Fendi stated to Complex. “I’m excited for people to hear it and hear how much I have progressed.” While the name change may throw fans off for a second, it was part and parcel of his evolution as an artist—and as a person. “As Corner Boy P, fans got to see me grow and develop as an artist. However, there are things I want to accomplish as an artist and as a man. I want to share my story and be a mentor in my community. If I want to visit a school as Corner Boy P, I do so with pre-conceived ideas of who I am and with negative connotations. So moving forward, its Fendi P; we all grow and mature.” Late Nights, Early Mornings lead single, “Wit My Left,” which was exclusively premiered by Complex is a home team and family affair. “The song came about on tour” Fendi commented to Complex. “I was in the studio banging out records and this track was different then what I was doing on mixtapes; it was next level. I knew it needed Wayne on it and I’ve always wanted to work with him. When I was in school we always used to argue who the G.O.A.T. was and that’s what Wayne is too me. I always go home team! Shout-out to Mack Maine!”

Stream Fendi P f/ Lil Wayne “Wit My Left” (Produced by Hendrix) below:

Anyone who is familiar with Jet Life knows they hold a special affinity for classic and custom whips. In addition to releasing his debut album, Fendi is also holding a raffle for a 1986 Buick Regal, which was custom built for him by N.O. Street Customs. Fendi will be announcing the winner of the raffle during his set at Rolling Loud in Miami next month.

Pre-Order Fendi P’s Late Nights, Early Mornings at iTunes and Receive “Wit My Left” as an instant grat track: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/late-nights-early-mornings/1371161687

Tracklisting For Fendi P’s Late Nights, Early Mornings:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Dance With The Devil’ f/ Mary Gold

3. ‘No Weapons Formed Against Me”

4. ‘Dayton’s & Rollie’s’ f/ Curren$y

5. ‘Gifted’

6. ‘Magic’

7. ‘Pull Up’

8. ‘Lil Baby’ f/ Tracksmith

9. ‘Wit My Left’ f/ Lil Wayne

10. ‘Strap” f/ T.Y.

11. ‘Jukebox’

12. Weed and Weave” f/ Curren$y & Project Pat

13. ‘Radar”

14. ‘Spend Some Money’

15. ‘Took My Love’

For More Information:

https://twitter.com/therealFENDIP https://twitter.com/LilTunechi https://twitter.com/CurrenSy_Spitta https://twitter.com/EMPIRE https://www.instagram.com/fendi_p/ https://www.cornerboyp.com/