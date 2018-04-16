White Folks News: Carrie Underwood Shows Her Full Face For The First Time Since Getting 40 Stitches

In (country) white folks news….

Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Face At The ACM Awards

After months of being in hiding, Carrie Underwood is finally revealing her face.

The country music songstress who fell down the porch of her Nashville home and got between 40-50 stitches in her face has been M.I.A. since January. She also warned fans that when she returned, she might “look a bit different.”

Well, Carrie’s officially back and she made her return at the American Country Music Awards to perform her single “Cry Pretty.” Suprisingly, fans didn’t notice much difference in the singer’s face.

For refernce, this was her before.

We’re glad she’s on the mend.

Can you spy a difference in Carrie Underwood’s face?

