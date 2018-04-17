Slayonce: 10 Easter Eggs And Hidden Messages From Beyonce’s Epic Coachella Performance

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Beyonce’s Hidden Messages It’s clear that Beyonce really gave us the blackest, most epic performance in Coachella history and one of the iconic stage shows we’ve ever seen. That’s been established. But she did more than just perform. Bey gave us a lesson in black history, black pride, black love and black excellence. Some of the messages, though, were a little too deep to catch the first time around. So we broke down a bunch of hidden messages, hidden moments and Easter eggs from her show you may have missed. Check it out.

CAN Y’ALL BELIEVE SHE EVEN MANAGED TO DO A NAIL CHANGE #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/ayd2dmtdq2 — asstrid 🇩🇴 (@astriddaisy) April 15, 2018 1. She changed her nails. That’s right. One minute they were black. They next they were silver. What?!

2. The band was made up of alums from various HBCUs like Florida A&M University, Tennesse State University, Alabama State University, Prairie View A&M University, Hampton University, North Carolina A&T State University, Norfolk State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Univerisity of Georgia, Kennesaw State University and more. The leader was Don P. Roberts, who was band director at Southwest DeKalb High School’s Marching Panthers in Decatur, Georgia.

First Black Woman to headline Coachella tributing Alpha Phi Alpha the First Black Intercollegiate Fraternity with steps and colors during this HBCU theme is FULL CIRCLE. Beyoncé did that #Beychella pic.twitter.com/sqGkUqmCYC — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) April 15, 2018 3. Each Black Greek Letter Organization has its own unique style and its clear that her step routine was an homage to Alpha Phi Alpha, the first Black Fraternity.

Beyonce held 11-hour rehearsals, maintained a strict low calorie vegan diet, and two-a-day workouts in order to get ready for Coachella. B is a boss. Tonight was incredible. — Dimplez 🇳🇬 (@Dimplez) April 15, 2018 4. This was her training regiment.

5. Bey’s head piece was an homage to Nefertiti. A similar image was found on a bust in 1912.

6. The dancers also started off the show in catsuits that showed off the Sphinx symbol.

7. All of the outfits were Balmain, designed by Olivier Rousteing

8. BAK? It’s unclear the exact meaning of the Greek letters Bey rocked. Is she “back?” Is it her initials with a Roc diamond in the middle? Is it all of the above?

been making coachella thu thu dance time since 14’ ❤️ love u so deep sis, my wig slid back 7 inches from your excellence ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Apr 15, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT 9. This is actually the 2nd time Bey and Solange performed together with big sis joining Solange on stage back in 2014 during her set.