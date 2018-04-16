A Dream Deferred: Janky Judge In Meek Mill Case Won’t Toss 2008 Conviction, Hearing Scheduled For June

Image via Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Judge Refuses To Throw Out Meek Mill’s 2008 Drug Conviction

There was still a glimmer of hope that maybe, just maybe, Meek Mill could be released from prison today, but if you’ve been following this story, you know that wasn’t likely to happen.

Alas, according to TMZ, Meek Mill will go to sleep in state issued clothes tonight, however, come June, that may change.

Here’s the deal, the D.A. in Philly wants Meek free and they trying some very unconventional things to make that happen. Today, the pleaded with shady azz judge Genece Brinkley to throw out the original 2008 case that got Meek on probation in the first place. Brinkley refused to toss the drug conviction, but she did schedule a hearing for June, so Meek sits a LEAST until then.

The precedent to toss the conviction is bigger than Meek Mill, the D.A. feels he should be exonerated due to recent revelations with his arresting officer who is said to be just as shady as judge Brinkley.

“[Our position] was taken due to serious issues regarding the credibility of the arresting officer in the case, Officer Reginald Graham. These issues, which only recently became public, have implications for dozens of cases where Graham was the arresting officer.”

Guess we’ll see what happens come June.