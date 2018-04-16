A Bug’s Life: Drake Announces Head-Scratching New Album Entitled…Scorpion?

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Image via Instagram/@ChampagnePapi/Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Drake Announces New Album Scorpion

Ok, bro. If you say so.

Drake has been on fire lately releasing chart-topping singles, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What”, in addition to laying down scene stealing verses on BlocBou JB’s “Look Alive” and Pharrell and Rihanna’s “Lemon”.

At this point he has sufficiently greased the wheels for his commercial vessel to set sail. Shout out Yachty, but this ain’t a lil’ boat. It appears that the album is entitled Scorpion, we’re just not sure if that means he’s the reincarnation of Eve or he’s a poisonous predatory arachnid who could potentially kill you.

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Despite announcing the album title and month of release, Champagne owl god has decided to tease fan with the specific date of release. As if his fans actually need further lathering before immersing themselves in his sanitized brand of sassy trap hits.

Anyway, are you excited that Aubrey is on the way? What do you think about the album title?