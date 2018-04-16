Hate It Or Love It?!?! Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter’s Name Stays “TRUE” To Family’s Unusual Tradition

Khloe Kardashian Names Daughter True Thompson

Beychella managed to drown out most of the chatter over Tristan Thompson’s unfaithfulness this weekend and with the coast clear from the majority of slander, Khloe took to Instagram to make her official birth announcement:

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

True Thompson? What do you think of the name? Clearly Khloe is still paying tribute to her baby daddy as she originally planned… Do you think she’ll regret that decision? Also True joins a gang of cousins with unusual names — she’ll fit right in with North, Chicago, Saint, Dream and Stormi. But will she be teased at school? Being that she is still a Kardashian — PROBABLY!

And while Khloe has yet to reveal whether or not she’ll be staying with True’s daddy, according to ELLE reports, she currently has sole custody anyway according to Ohio’s child custody rights:

‘An unmarried female who gives birth to a child is the sole residential parent and legal custodian of the child until a court of competent jurisdiction issues an order designating another person as the residential parent and legal custodian.’

Thanks to this law, Tristan will have to file with the court in order to obtain visitation and parenting rights for his child UNLESS Khloe moves back to L.A., in which case those rights might change.

Tristan is kinda busy with playoffs right now anyway so we’d be surprised if he is too concerned with custody for the time being.

As for Khloe, she “is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby,” a source told E! News.

“That’s all she’s thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive.” “She hasn’t made any decisions on what she’s going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can’t think about anything other than the baby right now,” the insider explained. According to the source, the new mama has remained in Cleveland with their daughter. In the meantime, her famous mom, Kris Jenner, has been lending the 33-year-old star a helping hand. “Kris is there helping out all day,” the insider said. “Kris has been doing everything she can to help Khloe and keep her spirits up.”

In the meantime, prayers up for True! She’s been born into a lot of mess she didn’t ask for.