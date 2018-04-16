Flagrant Foul: Tristan Thompson’s Deceitful Daddy Considering Exposing Him In A Tell-All Book

Bumbaclooooooot!

Tristan Thompson’s Father Considering Writing Tell-All

Tristan Thompson’s dad is BIG mad at his son and ready to put him on blast.

In case you forgot, Tristan’s dad Trevor Jackson publicly shaded the Kardashians and told Tristan’s ex Jordy Craig that he hoped her pregnancy would “open his eyes.”

Now Trevor’s back speaking on his son, this time to RadarOnline about his son’s alleged Khloe Kardashian infidelity. According to him, he’s got intel on the subject that he can write a tell-all book.

“I have a big, big story about what happened,” Trevor Thompson revealed to Radar. “I can write a book about what happened,” he threatened, adding that when he does so it’ll be both “really good and sad.”

Trevor (whose been very busy) also spoke to OK Magazine and told them that his son’s behavior is because he comes from a broken home.

“Tristan needs to communicate with his father so he can be a better person to me and to others,” Trevor said. “If Tristan was communicating with me, these problems would not happen,” his dad continued. “Mothers can’t get through to the son the way the father would be able to.”

Daaaaamn Patois Pops, why you have to blast your son like that???

Clearly, Tristan and his father are stranged and he’s looking for a come up not happy with him.

Would you read Trevor Thompson’s tell-all???