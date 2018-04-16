DJ Mustard, Earth Gang And 6LACK Chillax At Interscope Records’ Coachella House

Interscope Records hosted its yearly Coachella House Party at a luxury estate in Palm Springs, California.

Artists, tastemakers and industry professionals alike gathered to celebrate the weekend of music. The party, sponsored by AllSaints, Electric Sky Wine, Bud Light, and Kleenex Wet Wipes was catered by celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang and brought together some of music’s brightest talent including OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Jacob Banks, Amber Mark, 6LACK, Ella Mai and Yungblud. Check out all the photos from the event below.