Stan-demonium: J. Cole Announces Free NYC Show (New Album?), Fans Lose Their Dreamvillin’ Minds

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty

J. Cole Announces Free Surprise Show In NYC Tonight</h2h

Something is happening. If you listen closely, you can hear the stampede of teens and twenty-somethings hauling a$$ to the free show that J. Cole just announced in NYC tonight.

A post shared by realcoleworld (@realcoleworld) on Apr 16, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

There was also this cryptic tweeted-then-deleted earlier today:

J. Cole tweeted “It’s time” then deleted it shortly after 👀 pic.twitter.com/MPvgi2Xvv7 — Rap Hub (@RapHubDaily) April 16, 2018

There is no word on what exactly is taking place tonight, but one thing is for sure, the hype is real.

