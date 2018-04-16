Stan-demonium: J. Cole Announces Free NYC Show (New Album?), Fans Lose Their Dreamvillin’ Minds
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty
J. Cole Announces Free Surprise Show In NYC Tonight</h2h
Something is happening. If you listen closely, you can hear the stampede of teens and twenty-somethings hauling a$$ to the free show that J. Cole just announced in NYC tonight.
There was also this cryptic tweeted-then-deleted earlier today:
There is no word on what exactly is taking place tonight, but one thing is for sure, the hype is real.
Flip it over to see Jermaine’s rabid fans reacting to the news.