Still Your #MCM? Nas’ Daughter Destiny Puts His Crusty Toes On Blizzy

Can You Look Past Nas’ Feet?

Nas had been on plenty #MCM posts since the beginning of the hashtag but could a little ugly toe sequence ruin your fantasy? This week, the rapper went on vacation with his daughter Destiny and she put up a snap, shouting out her daddy proudly. But what Destiny didn’t notice was Nas’ feet was in the photo.

Who would’ve known Nas’ feet looked like this????? Does someone having ugly feet RUIN to for you of can you look past it.