RHOA Receipts: Marlo Hampton Posts ‘Proof’ That Kenya Moore Once Wanted A Swirly Sugar Daddy

Marlo Hampton Blasts Kenya Moore, Reveals Text Messages

There’s still bad blood brewing between two RHOA stars and one of them just took things to a new level with “receipts.”

As previously reported Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore went head to head during the RHOA Reunion with blackmail and fake husband claims.

And after Sunday’s show, they continued their petty beef on Twitter with Hampton pulling out CVS long receipts in the form of text messages from her ex-friend Kenya.

In one in particular, Kenya tells Marlo that she met a rich Jewish man and sends her a picture. According to Marlo while she dated a white billionaire, Kenya was actually the one seeking out wealthy white men.

“Damn girl he is rich! Okay I’ll get his info,” said Kenya.

And I’m the one pressed for a rich white man? I date who I’m attracted to, white, black, brown, doesn’t matter. I dated 1 white billionaire for 5 years, I was in a full blown relationship & that makes me a prostitute? You see here who was really was chasing after white men! #rhoa pic.twitter.com/jOHLGLEKiN — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) April 16, 2018

Marlo also shared texts proving that she styled Kenya for her Moore Hair Care Line photoshoot.

“Still waiting on my check, make it out to Simply Marlo LLC when your bootleg hair care line finally makes a sale,” said Marlo.

Remember this shoot? 🤔You should because I styled it. Even pulled the YSL bracelet out my closet for the finishing touch! Still waiting on my check, make it out to Simply Marlo LLC when your bootleg hair care line finally makes a sale. #rhoa pic.twitter.com/kmsp9M2vOI — Marlo Hampton (@iheartMarlo) April 16, 2018

Very nasty and very rude.

Do YOU think these two will ever be friends again???

