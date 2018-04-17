#RHOA Receipts: Marlo Hampton Posts ‘Proof’ That Kenya Moore Once Wanted A Swirly Sugar Daddy
Marlo Hampton Blasts Kenya Moore, Reveals Text Messages
There’s still bad blood brewing between two RHOA stars and one of them just took things to a new level with “receipts.”
As previously reported Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore went head to head during the RHOA Reunion with blackmail and fake husband claims.
And after Sunday’s show, they continued their petty beef on Twitter with Hampton pulling out CVS long receipts in the form of text messages from her ex-friend Kenya.
In one in particular, Kenya tells Marlo that she met a rich Jewish man and sends her a picture. According to Marlo while she dated a white billionaire, Kenya was actually the one seeking out wealthy white men.
“Damn girl he is rich! Okay I’ll get his info,” said Kenya.
Marlo also shared texts proving that she styled Kenya for her Moore Hair Care Line photoshoot.
“Still waiting on my check, make it out to Simply Marlo LLC when your bootleg hair care line finally makes a sale,” said Marlo.
Very nasty and very rude.
Do YOU think these two will ever be friends again???
See more Kenya V.S. Marlo on the flip.
Marlo Hampton recently chatted with TheHipHopSocialite and said that if it were up to her Kenya would be booted from the show. Not only that, she’d take her peach.
“I would definitely get rid of Kenya – she would be gone before she even came,” said Marlo. “I don’t like that she feels she can connive people. You’re just not delivering. You’re on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’; you just don’t go and get married…something that you’ve been talking about all your life since you’ve been on there. How you want to be married, you’re crying fake tears about being married.
And then I salute you – you done went and paid men to be on there to be your boyfriend. So you really wanted that life, and then for you to go and do that and not let the fans see that? So I would definitely get rid of Kenya, and definitely I’d add some new stuff. I’d at least add on two new people, and of course I’d make Marlo a housewife and give her a peach or a full time friend. [laughs]”
At one point Kenya defended Porsha Williams from Marlo’s shady weight comments.
Kenya defending Porsha? Things have definitely changed…
That’s not all, Marlo also posted proof that her company Simply Marlo LLC got Kenya invited to fashion week, something she couldn’t accomplish on her own.
Petty peach files.
Marlo also shared a text where Kenya asked her for a Birkin bag that she hasn’t paid for to this day.