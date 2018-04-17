DAMN. Kendrick Lamar Becomes The First-Ever Hip-Hop Artist To Win A Pulitzer Prize

Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize

Kendrick Lamar has officially rhymed his way into one of the top honors for arts and writing.

The Compton rapper was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for music for his album, “Damn.” Yes. A PULITZER PRIZE. According to the NY Times, prize administrator Dana Canedy said that the work was unanimously chosen, and the board called the album “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

And that it definitely was. Now, if you’ll recall, Kendrick lost the Album of the Year Grammy to Bruno Mars this year. But being that Kendrick is the first-ever winner who is NOT a jazz or classical album, according to TDE exec Terrence “Punch” Henderson:

Pulitzer Prize winner Kdot from Compton. I bet not ever hear one of you niggas speak with anything less than respect in your mouth for Kendrick Lamar. #TDE — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 16, 2018

Cole just announced new album. Drake got another number 1 record. Kendrick won the Pulitzer. Hip Hop is fine. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) April 17, 2018

Nice. Look at Hip Hop out here breaking down preconceptions and boundaries…

