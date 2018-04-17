Starbucks CEO Apologizes To Arrested Black Men Face To Face In Philly, But What Happened To That Pesky Employee Who Called 12?
Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson flew into Philadelphia to apologize personally to the two men who were unnecessarily surveilled and arrested for doing nothing at their 18th and Spruce street location. The video of the incident made its rounds over the weekend, sparking protests in front of the store to bring attention to the bigger issue of how Black folks in Philly and nationally are unfairly treated and distrusted when doing NOTHING.Protests went on for hree days and then slowed down Monday reportedly.
Writer Shaun King actually shared an experiment from another Black man who asked to use the restroom in a Starbucks and was denied, only to be met with a White guy who made no purchases coming out of the bathroom with the code. They Black Guy was asked to leave when he asked “why”?
Ridiculous.
Anyhow, the Starbucks CEO was accompanied by Roz Brewer, the company’s president and chief operating officer, when he came to apologize to the two young Black men arrested and later released without charges. According to Philly.com, The Philadelphia Police Department has defended its handling of the incident, while the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations has contacted Starbucks to discuss what occurred.
But what about that excessive manager who forced the police into this non-situation? Was he fired? Hit the flip.
Reportedly, the manager who called 911 has left the store “pending an investigation by Starbucks”, a spokeswoman for the company said. Their CEO, Kevin Johnson added in the official apology from Starbucks, will include a review of policies and training practices. Already planned is unconscious-bias training for all Starbucks managers.
“Please know that we take this video and the commentary around it very seriously, and are working closely with the team to understand more,” said a spokesperson. “As you know, we are fully investigating our store practices and guidelines across the company.”
Hmm, so he left? No repercussions or termination? What are your thoughts on this situation?