Starbucks CEO Apologizes To Arrested Black Men Face To Face In Philly, But What Happened To That Pesky Employee Who Called 12?

Starbucks CEO Apologizes To Men Arrested In Philly, Store Protests Calm Down– But What Happened To That Employee???

Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson flew into Philadelphia to apologize personally to the two men who were unnecessarily surveilled and arrested for doing nothing at their 18th and Spruce street location. The video of the incident made its rounds over the weekend, sparking protests in front of the store to bring attention to the bigger issue of how Black folks in Philly and nationally are unfairly treated and distrusted when doing NOTHING.Protests went on for hree days and then slowed down Monday reportedly.

Writer Shaun King actually shared an experiment from another Black man who asked to use the restroom in a Starbucks and was denied, only to be met with a White guy who made no purchases coming out of the bathroom with the code. They Black Guy was asked to leave when he asked “why”?

Here we go again. Meet Brandon Ward. He was @Starbucks – about to make a purchase – and needed to use the restroom. They denied him the code. He then finds a white man, Weston, who came out of the restroom. He had not made a purchase but they gave HIM the code. RACISM. pic.twitter.com/2UGZ20aOtF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 16, 2018

Ridiculous.

Anyhow, the Starbucks CEO was accompanied by Roz Brewer, the company’s president and chief operating officer, when he came to apologize to the two young Black men arrested and later released without charges. According to Philly.com, The Philadelphia Police Department has defended its handling of the incident, while the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations has contacted Starbucks to discuss what occurred.

But what about that excessive manager who forced the police into this non-situation? Was he fired? Hit the flip.