Poor Thang: K. Michelle Updates Fans After Second Cake Surgery, Prepares To Perform In A Wheelchair

K Michelle Undergoes Second Emergency Butt Surgery

Prayers up for singer K. Michelle. She gave followers more updates into her booty woes, after receiving two emergency blood transfusions last week after complications. K. underwent a second surgery yesterday and says she’s anxious to return to the stage.

I really can’t believe this has happened to me. I’m very serious about performing in a wheelchair by any means necessary. Maybe my friend 2chainz will loan me his.

She then went on to thank her celebrity friends (including Blac Chyna’s ex & R. Kelly) and shaded others who “haven’t been there”, saying they can beat it after this health scare…

Thanks @beautybytayrivera for my flowers and @trinarockstarr@iamthequeenkarenking @ferraritru3 @iambridgetkelly @jefe @kingofhair@rocko2real @rkelly @krayzie_bone @shodsantiago @zenafoster all my Rebels I truly need you and love you. I promise you my heart is full of song. Really can’t wait to get back to “Rebellious Soul” K and empty out my heart. To the people who haven’t been there no worries I will never talk to you again, and to the ones calling who hurt me before this stop calling, I don’t wanna make up. This has really change my life. I gotta get this hate and hurt out my heart and i’m not ready to forgive. I’m just not.

Get well soon.