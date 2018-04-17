SMH: LeBron James Is Being Sued For Allegedly Stealing The Idea For His Barbershop Show, ‘The Shop’

LeBron James’ Production Company Being Sued For The Shop

A few weeks back, there were reports about LeBron James‘ media company Uninterrupted was on it’s way into a legal battle with the University of Alabama over their recently announced show Shop Talk, which is virtually identical to the premise of James’ own The Shop.

Now only a couple days later, the whole lawsuit could be turned on its head, because now it looks like someone is instead accusing LeBron and his team of being the ones that actually stole the idea in the first place.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, Adventure Enterprises filed a suit claiming that they initially proposed a show called Shop Talk to LeBron James, where celebrities come in to the barbershop to get a haircut while sharing their successes stories. To make matters ever worse, they further allege that they were in talks with LeBron’s company about the idea over the course of two years while they refined it and prepared to pitch it the show to networks.

James and his company cut Adventure Enterprises out of the picture, according to the lawsuit, and The Shop originally aired as a webisode. They say that after allegedly confronting LeBron’s representatives, Adventure Enterprises were given an apology, and were assured that the episode was a one-time thing–but after that, another segment aired on ESPN.

Adventure Enterprises is reportedly trying to get an injunction that would prevent LeBron and his company from making any new episodes along with some “serious cash,” according to TMZ. Sources close to the camp described the development as “totally frivolous and publicity seeking.”