Lick-Set, Lick-Set, Lick-Set What?! Owww: Juelz Santana Is So Happy To Be Out Of Jail That He’s French Kissing Kimbella’s Feet

Juelz Santana Kisses Kimbella’s Feet On IG

It goes without saying the Juelz Santana is happy as HELL to be free from jail. How happy? Toe slobbin‘ happy.

Yup… @kimbellasworld 😘😘🙏 A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on Apr 16, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Juelz’s penchant for podiatry has ladies on the TL putting pressure on fellas to become pro toe polishers.

Juelz kissed kimbellas toes…

Have you had your toes sucked tho? 🤔 keep them feet up! 💅🏼 — Kyrie Curving (@ireneaintshit) April 17, 2018

Not everyone is so inclined…

Was bout to slide in this girls dms bc she posted a pic of Juelz Santana kissing toes but her service metro pcs smfh she bad too — Chief Jablo Houdini (@jerrychadwick12) April 17, 2018

Some folks are just pettily hilarious about the whole thing

Why people roasting Juelz talking about he probably doesn’t have any teeth bc he’s sucking Kimbella’s toes 😂😂 — Jazmyne not nice (@JazmynAlxandria) April 16, 2018

