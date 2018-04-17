Lick-Set, Lick-Set, Lick-Set What?! Owww: Juelz Santana Is So Happy To Be Out Of Jail That He’s French Kissing Kimbella’s Feet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

Image via Instagram/Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Juelz Santana Kisses Kimbella’s Feet On IG

It goes without saying the Juelz Santana is happy as HELL to be free from jail. How happy? Toe slobbin‘ happy.

Yup… @kimbellasworld 😘😘🙏

A post shared by thejuelzsantana (@thejuelzsantana) on

Juelz’s penchant for podiatry has ladies on the TL putting pressure on fellas to become pro toe polishers.

Not everyone is so inclined…

Some folks are just pettily hilarious about the whole thing

Flip the page to see some VERY good reasons why Juelz would put his mouth anywhere Kimbella wants him to…

Good morning ! Be Great today!! 💜

A post shared by KIMBELLA (@kimbellasworld) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Bangers, Cakes, For the Fellas

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus