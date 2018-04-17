Method Man Stops By Shade 45 To Drop An Insane Freestyle On DJ Whoo Kid [Video]

Method Man Shoes DJ Whoo Kid He’s Still Got It

Method Man is obviously a certified OG in the game, but sometimes it’s still nice to get some new material from legends to remind us why they have the stature that they do.

The Wu Tang member joined DJ Whoo Kid on his Shade 45 show, The Whoolywood Shuffle, and dropped an insane freestyle that’s got everyone talking about Meth. Even for those of us that already know how great he is with the bars, it’s a dope reminder of just how nice he is.