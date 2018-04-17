Exclusive: Steve Harvey Wants $5 Mill Harassment & Stalking Suit Tossed; Says Accuser Is Abusing The Justice System

Comedian Accused Of Harassment & More By Ex-Wife’s Power Of Attorney

Steve Harvey said a new $5 million lawsuit from his ex’s power of attorney accusing him of harassment, stalking, witness tampering and more is a petty and nonsensical waste of the court’s time and wants it thrown out before it heads to trial.

Earlier this month, an attorney for the “Family Feud” host filed a “demurrer” against Essie Berry’s $5 million suit, alleging that the case doesn’t have a leg to stand on, and Berry’s allegations were barred by the statute of limitations, according to the the court paperwork, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Last month, Berry filed the multimillion dollar suit against Harvey for stalking, harassment, civil rights violations, witness tampering, infliction of emotional distress and intimidation. In her complaint, Berry – who is Harvey’s ex wife, Mary Vaughn’s power of attorney – accused Harvey and his lawyer of using threats, intimidation and a sealed gag order to silence her and smear her good name.

Berry, the widow of “What’s Happening” sitcom star Fred “Re Run” Berry – claimed Harvey was out to get her after she asked his ex-wife, Mary Vaughn, to participate in a reality show she’d been pitched, titled “Widows, Wives and Ex-Celebrity Wives.” But Berry said she didn’t know that Vaughn had OK’d a nondisclosure agreement as part of her divorce from Harvey that barred her from speaking about him or their life together.