Hate It Or Love It? LHHATL’s “Spice” Drops New Vid “Gum”

Reality Show’s Newest Starlet Raps About Her Sex Game

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” resident dancehall Artist Spice is back with a twerktastic new music video for her single, “Gum.”

The video shows the Caribbean native wining, twerking and cavorting with her dancers throughout different scenarios like a candy fantasy, a scene involving loads of paint – and a bubble bath extravaganza.

What do you think of Spice’s new video?