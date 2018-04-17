Mama Tina Reveals She Almost Ruined Beychella By Suggesting It Was Too Black And Says Beyoncé’s Response Made Her Proud

Tina Knowles-Lawson Reveals How She Tried Talking Beyoncé Out Of Black Culture References And She Refused!

We love Bey’s mom because she’s always giving up the little behind the scene details…

Monday Tina Lawson took to Instagram to confess how she worried Bey’s Coachella show might confuse the white folks in the audience, after all, the performance was Bey at her PEAK BLACKNESS and Coachella is known for being super white.

Tina revealed that when she voiced her concerns to Bey, her daughter’s response made her proud:

I told Beyonce that i was afraid that the predominately white audience at Coachella would be confused by all of the black culture and Black college culture because it was something that they might not get. Her brave response to me made me feel a-bit selfish and ashamed. She said i have worked very hard to get to the point where i have a true voice and At this point in my life and my career i have a responsibility to do whats best for the world and not what is most popular “ She said that her hope is that after the show young people would research this culture and see how cool it is, and young people black and white would listen to “ LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING and see how amazing the words are for us all and bridge the gap. She also hopes that it will encourage young kids to enroll in our amazing HIstorically Black Colleges and Universities . I stand corrected ❤️

Beautiful riiiight?

It gets better though. Beyoncé announced Monday that she is donating $100,000 to four historically black colleges.

Via AJC reports:

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University. One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

Beyoncé just announced a scholarship for HBCU students, following her #BEYCHELLA performance. Queen!! pic.twitter.com/uiCC6eAAAV — Maxine Shaw (@MELODICthunder) April 16, 2018

Hail the Queen