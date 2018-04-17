Toya Wright And Reginae Came Through Coachella Drippin’…And They Look Like Twins!

Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Take On Coachella

34-year-old Toya Wright and her daughter Reginae, 19 are really starting to look like sisters. The mommy-daughter gang spent the weekend together at Coachella, flicking it up, enjoying the weather and Beyonce. Toya said that Coachella was on her bucket list of things to do, and mommas gotta have fun too, right???

Reginae swagged it up with friends, as she and her momma had their own girl cliques. But, it was kinda hard to tell them apart! Both of these ladies came through to slayyyyy-chella. Can you even tell who this is?

Day 3 ✨ #Combschella A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

Hit the flip for more of Toya Wright’s and reginae Carter’s Coachella drip.