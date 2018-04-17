Toya Wright And Reginae Came Through Coachella Drippin’…And They Look Like Twins!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Toya Wright And Reginae Carter Take On Coachella

34-year-old Toya Wright and her daughter Reginae, 19 are really starting to look like sisters. The mommy-daughter gang spent the weekend together at Coachella, flicking it up, enjoying the weather and Beyonce. Toya said that Coachella was on her bucket list of things to do, and mommas gotta have fun too, right???

Reginae swagged it up with friends, as she and her momma had their own girl cliques. But, it was kinda hard to tell them apart! Both of these ladies came through to slayyyyy-chella. Can you even tell who this is?

Day 3 ✨ #Combschella

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Hit the flip for more of Toya Wright’s and reginae Carter’s Coachella drip.

 

 

Vintage Cartier vibes.😎

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

My dawgs 💕

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Travel in Style 🔥 in my @fashionnova duster 😎

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

Came thru drippin💥

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Let’s be real 💁🏾‍♀️

    A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus