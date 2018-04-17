A$AP Rocky Talks About Rappers Stealing His Swag On ‘Desus And Mero’ [Video]

A$AP Rocky Joins Desus & Mero To Talk About His Influence

A$AP Rocky joined Desus & Mero on Monday’s episode of their illustrious late night show to chop it up about his influence on everything today from his family in Barbados, to what it means to be “mainstream,” and some advice on the official look of summer in 2018. The Harlem rapper talks about everything including how Tumblr has impacted his career, the late A$AP Yams, and his connection to LSD.

Peep the whole extended interview below to hear A$AP’s take on everything music, fashion, and culture.