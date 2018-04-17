Another One: Starbucks Bean-Brewin’ Bigot Barista Bans Black Brotha From Bathroom But Bows To “Westin’s” White Privilege [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Mark Makela/Getty Images
Viral Video Of Racist Bathroom Policy At Starbucks
Starbucks is having the most racist week ever. The ubiquitous beanery is under fire for the second time in a few short days for what appears to be blatantly racist practices.
This time, a man named Brandon Ward was patronizing a southern California location where he asked to use the bathroom prior to purchasing an item, he was denied. He then witnessed a white man, aptly named Westin, get access to the restroom without so much as saying the word “venti”.
Here’s what happened next.
Starbucks better fix the f*** up and look sharp. They we know how we do, pull up in that thang singin’ “We gon’ be aaaaight”!