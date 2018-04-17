Not Everyone Is Boarding The Starbucks Boycott Train
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
The Latest Starbucks Saga Divides Twitter
Everyone’s caught up in the growing Starbucks boycott saga stemming from the blood-boiling mistreatment of Black customers wrongfully arrested in a Philly store. But, like anything, there are some who think boycotting the entire franchise over one incident is a bit too much in yet another Twitter-dividing moment.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over the Starbucks boycott on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images