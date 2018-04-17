Not Everyone Is Boarding The Starbucks Boycott Train

Me ordering my caramel makey e auto at starbucks during the boycott pic.twitter.com/oVZyjvIX8O — Slim (@Humble_Slim) April 16, 2018

The Latest Starbucks Saga Divides Twitter

Everyone’s caught up in the growing Starbucks boycott saga stemming from the blood-boiling mistreatment of Black customers wrongfully arrested in a Philly store. But, like anything, there are some who think boycotting the entire franchise over one incident is a bit too much in yet another Twitter-dividing moment.

Every person I see sitting in a Starbucks when I walk by not boycotting pic.twitter.com/E60Rex5Bru — MAD ETHNIC RIGHT NOW (@smileyadventure) April 16, 2018

