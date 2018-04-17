Chomper Chatter: Steve Harvey Says Kanye West Is A “Family Feud” Fan But Kimmy Cakes Was A Fail [VIDEO]

Steve Harvey Details Kardashian-Jenner VS. West “Family Feud” Episode

Steve Harvey went on “The Ellen Show” and spilled ALL the beans!

Steve revealed how Kanye stepped in and recruited his “hood” cousins to battle against the Kardashian/Jenners after the Hilton family canceled.

Steve said Kanye couldn’t stop smiling he was having so much fun and added that Jonathan Cheban was really extra, Khloe was super competitive and Kim “didn’t know nothing.”