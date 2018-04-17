Solange’s Baby Zaddy And Son Julez Kicked It At Beychella — He’s Tall As His Pops Now!

Solange’s Ex-Husband And Son Kick It At Coachella

There were a lot of family connections happening at Coachella over the weekend. It looks like while Solange and Beyonce dropped it low on stage during her EPIC Coachella performance, Solang’e son Daniel Julez was somewhere in the crowd with his daddy.

Solange and Daniel Smith were married from 2004-2007. Look at how tall Julez is now!!

Only 13 years-old, amazing how fast he sprouted right? Peep more of Juelz and his fine daddy enjoying Beychella after the flip.