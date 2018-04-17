Bad Girl Byke: People Think This Obscure Photo Proves That Rihanna’s Ready To Drop New Music
Rihanna Drops New Photos, Sparks Music Rumors
Rihanna’s Navy is currently up in arms with rumors that their favorite Bad Girl is back. You may have noticed on social media that in between lathering themselves in body lava, they’re also wondering when a new Rihanna album is dropping.
Now it looks like their prayers might have been answered because RihRih’s posted an obscure photo that could be hinting to some new tunes for the summer.
The picture captioned “Savage” looks like it could be a television screen and a pair of opulently oiled cheeks.
There’s also a new Instagram page that appeared titled “Savage X Fenty.”
Hmmmmm, what do YOU think Rihanna’s new announcement is???
There’s a rumor that Rih’s actually releasing a line of Fenty panties, not new music.
It’s probable, we previously reported that Rih and TechStyle Fashion Group were working on a lingerie line.