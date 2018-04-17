Bye Bigoted Baristas! Starbucks To Close All Stores Nationwide For Racial Bias Education
After not one but TWO racially charged incidents at their stores, Starbucks is announcing a major change. Starbucks today announced today via press release that it will be closing its more than 8,000 company-owned stores on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 29 to conduct racial-bias education.
A press release from the company says that the move is geared toward preventing discrimination. Nearly 175,000 partners (employees) across the country, will be trained.
“I’ve spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it,” said Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson. “While this is not limited to Starbucks, we’re committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities.”
So far reactions to the news are mixed.
