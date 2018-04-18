Meet Entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye, Founder Of “The Mane Choice”

“The Mane Choice’s” Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil & Honey Endless Moisture Collection Out Now At Walmart

Her hair care product line, The Mane Choice, is in more than 20,000 stores nationwide, but Courtney Adeleye said she stumbled across her big idea by accident.

After a bad dye job left her hair broken and brittle, the married mother of three decided to abandon relaxers all together and go natural. But Adeleye said she struggled to find a line that left both the natural and relaxed parts of her hair soft while she made the transition.

“I felt like I didn’t see what I was looking for,” Adeleye told BOSSIP. “I wanted one line that focused on healthy hair.”

The entrepreneur began making YouTube videos about her hair care journey, and her followers began asking her to make them tubs of the conditioners that she slathered on her hair in the videos.

Although the Detroit native had just earned a nursing degree, she said she became a “mad scientist” of sorts, mixing vitamins, oils and conditioning agents to come up with the hair care hydration she needed. The result was the first Mane Choice line of products.

That was four years ago. Today, Adeleye said The Mane Choice is one of the fastest growing hair care brands in the industry, moving from the online space and into brick and mortar stores over the last year and a half. Besides shampoos, conditioners, hair masks and oils, Adeleye released a line of hair vitamins that are formulated to grow breaking hair. Adeleye recently partnered with Walmart to release it’s newest hair care line, the “Tropical Moringa” collection.

“For me, it’s about creating options for everyone,” Adeleye said. “And this line focuses really on hydration.”

Courtesy of The Mane Choice

When she’s not working on her business with her physician husband – who helps her formulate the products – or spending time with her family, the entrepreneur dishes advice to her customers on her website.

“When you’re dealing with hair, you have to take your time,” she said. “There’s no quick fix. You have to be patient about it.”