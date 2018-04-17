Surgical Sorcery: Meagan Good Shows Off The Results Of Her Eyebrow Transplant

In sorcery news…

Meagan Good Shares Eyebrow Transplant Photos

Meagan Good is sharing new photos of some surgical sorcery she did to her face. Good, 36, is gleefully telling fans all about her eyebrow transplant procedure.

According to her, she decided to get her brows done after having them tattooed when she was 19-years-old and enlisted Dr. Jason Champagne for fuller brow results.

Meagan’s been getting her eyebrows transplanted for over six months now. The procedure which can cost between $4,000 to $8,000 includes extracting strips of skin with live hair follicles and transplanting them to the face.

Pricey but they do look good.

What do YOU think about Meagan Good’s eyebrow transplants???