Surgical Sorcery: Meagan Good Shows Off The Results Of Her Eyebrow Transplant
Meagan Good is sharing new photos of some surgical sorcery she did to her face. Good, 36, is gleefully telling fans all about her eyebrow transplant procedure.
According to her, she decided to get her brows done after having them tattooed when she was 19-years-old and enlisted Dr. Jason Champagne for fuller brow results.
My eyebrows are finally coming along after my #EyebrowTransplant ! This has been such an eyebrow evolution journey lol, but finally starting to come full circle 😭🙈 Eyebrows like a real little girl 😩😂🤣🙃. No, but seriously after destroying my eyebrows at age 19, I'm over the moon with these results thus far. Special thanks to my guy, eyebrow specialist @DrJasonChampagne 🍾. And thank you to @DrJasonDiamond 💎#Salute !
Meagan’s been getting her eyebrows transplanted for over six months now. The procedure which can cost between $4,000 to $8,000 includes extracting strips of skin with live hair follicles and transplanting them to the face.
This picture was taken while I was in the process of getting the final shape drawn on for my #EyebrowTransplant 🙌🏾 at @DrJasonDiamond's office @ "The Diamond 💎Face Institute"! So excited to update you all on my results, as they grow in over the next 3 months!!! This is something I've always wanted 😭🙈 Eyebrows like a real little girl 😩😂. No, but seriously after destroying my eyebrows at age 19, I'm over the moon to share that there's hope ladies! You can have a brow full of hair even after not having hair there for years 🙏🏾. Results and before & after pictures soon to follow. Blessingz! Special thanks to my guy, eyebrow specialist Dr. Champagne 🍾. I'm soooo happy with the results thus far #Salute sir!
Pricey but they do look good.
What do YOU think about Meagan Good’s eyebrow transplants???