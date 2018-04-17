R.I.P.: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away At Age 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Passes Away At Age 92

Former first lady and Republican party icon Barbara Bush has passed on at the age of 92.

According to ABC News, the mother of six passed away with her husband of 73 years at her side. The death came shortly after she made the decision to discontinue medical treatment for conditions affecting her health.

In a statement from the chief of staff of the office of President Bush, Sr., the former head of state is:

“broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when she left this good earth. [Though it is a] challenging time … it will not surprise all of you who know and love him that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.”

Mrs. Bush served as the country’s first lady from 1989 to 1993, and mothered six children — one of whom we all know went on to be President himself.

R.I.P.

Getty