But She’s Not A Teen: Twitter Is Convinced Tyga Is Pounding Iggy Azalea’s Kangaroo Pouch And Jokes Are Flying

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

GETTY

Iggy Azalea And Tyga Rumors Are Going Crazy

It’s been brewing for a while now, but we still haven’t gotten confirmation. Still, it looks like it’s happening: Tyga and Iggy Azalea have been out at Coachella looking mighty cozy. They’ve been buddied up and looking like they’re trying to ignite some sort of C-list flame. Even if they’re not together, we can’t wait to see the music they come up with togeth-HAHAHAHAHAAHAHHAAHA. Sorry, we couldn’t even get that out without laughing. Sorry.

Take a look at the pics of them together, pics of Iggy and the jokes that are flying.

    Continue Slideshow

    💘

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    Ain’t nothing wrong with a Lil lipstick & a wig in the pool.🍬💜 #MyPoolMyRules

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    Vacation day 😊 #Savior

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    Chile, you guys were great!

    A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus