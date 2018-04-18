Here’s What Happened When A Bathed Kehlani Showed Up At Coachella Looking Like A Whole Snack
Kehlani Looking Like A Snack
The jokes have always been there about Kehlani: oh she’s too tatted up and too unshowered-looking. Well, joke’s on you guys because she showed up looking Dove fresh and fine as hell at Coachella for Cardi B’s set and it shook up all of Twitter.
Yes, Kehlani reminded us why she is bae and always has been. Pay homage. Take a look at reactions and more pics of the bombshell.
TBHHHH…. TOBETRANSPARENTTTTT….just thankful to be happy and healthy… dead ass. it was recent times i wasn’t either, i was so down inside it took over my entire outward personality AND appearance. you could just tell i wasn’t doin good. these days you can’t take the smile off my face and can’t nun steal my joy. you CAN AND WILL beat WHATEVER you’re going thru, diagnosed and all. stay focused, be gentle and patient with yourself, and understand that every single one of us are winging it… breathe thru it pumpkinnnnz, life 2 short 2 not let yourself enjoy it. NEW ZEALAND TOMORROW TOUR WITH HALSEY & countdown to my birthday!