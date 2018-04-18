Here’s What Happened When A Bathed Kehlani Showed Up At Coachella Looking Like A Whole Snack

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

(Photo by Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kehlani Looking Like A Snack

The jokes have always been there about Kehlani: oh she’s too tatted up and too unshowered-looking. Well, joke’s on you guys because she showed up looking Dove fresh and fine as hell at Coachella for Cardi B’s set and it shook up all of Twitter.

✨✨✨ #invasionofprivacy #coachella2018 @iamcardib

A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on

Yes, Kehlani reminded us why she is bae and always has been. Pay homage. Take a look at reactions and more pics of the bombshell.

    Continue Slideshow

    mijamiiiii i jet skii-d for the first time and i think i wanna live here now.

    A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on

    the only Ten-I-See 🤠 @mannequinskin is babyfrigginjesus 🧞‍♂️

    A post shared by ARTIVIST 333 (@kehlani) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus