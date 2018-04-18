Who?-Chella: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Paid Each Other Absolute Dust All Weekend At Coachella

Amber Rose and new boyfriend 21 Savage at Nobu.

Amber Rose And 21 Savage Ignore Each Other At Coachella

Just weeks after popping all that mess about how her heart is still his despite their breakup…Amber Rose suddenly didn’t know who TF 21 Savage was over Coachella weekend.

This according to an anonymous source who tells Page Six that both Amber and 21 were concentrating pretty hard on ignoring one another at Diddy, Christian, and Justin’s COMBSCHELLA party over the weekend.

“21 Savage and Amber Rose were both in attendance and had tables right next to each other, but their encounter was quite icy.

[Even though it was awkward, each group] focused their attention on the music and drank Tequila Avion right from the bottle throughout the entire evening.”

Welp. When it’s time to move on, it just is, we guess. Honestly, it seemed that they would be on better terms than that…

