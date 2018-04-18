Travis Scott Files A Countersuit Against The Company Behind His Super Bowl Show Cancellation

Travis Scott Files A Countersuit For Show Cancellation

Travis Scott is fighting back against a lawsuit that claims he didn’t show up for a concert in Minnesota during Super Bowl weekend, which fell shortly after the birth of his daughter Stormi.

PJAM, the name of the events company, first sued the rapper in March for cancelling on his February club performance only hours before the show. They also claim that La Flame kept the $150,000 he was paid upfront for the appearance, along with $10,000 for his booking agent and the cost for a private jet.

According to reports from TMZ, Travis Scott himself has now filed a countersuit against the company, and says that it’s not his fault for not showing up, because he was never even sent a confirmed travel itinerary for the show. In the court documents, Scott also claims that though he was paid $150K in advance, PJAM didn’t have enough money to cover the extra $50,000 that they owed him to show up for the gig.

Scott’s attorney, Howard King, spoke on the lawsuit from PJAM, describing it as “an obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches. Instead of pursuing a misguided attempt to spin the narrative and salvage their tattered reputation, the responsible step would have been for PJAM to pay Travis the balance of his fee and move on to their next opportunity.”