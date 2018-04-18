Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Mase, Snoop And More Bless The Heineken House Stage At Coachella [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Spliff Star, Mase, Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes And Friends Takeover Coachella Heineken House

On Saturday night during Coachella’s first weekend, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and friends including Spliff Starr, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Mase and Diddy gave a legendary performance at the Heineken House at Coachella as the house’s headlining act for weekend one.

Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star

Spliff Star, Mase, Busta Rhymes, Diddy

Performing hits like “Pass the Courvoisier,” and “Touch It” to name a few, Busta and his friends kept the packed house rocking while guests sipped on limited edition Heineken H41 brews.

Diddy, Mase

Busta Rhymes

Mase, Busta Rhymes, Diddy

Warren G, Snoop Dogg

Peep more pics on the flip:

Heineken

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus