Busta Rhymes, Diddy, Mase, Snoop And More Bless The Heineken House Stage At Coachella [Photos]

Busta Rhymes And Friends Takeover Coachella Heineken House

On Saturday night during Coachella’s first weekend, hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes and friends including Spliff Starr, Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Mase and Diddy gave a legendary performance at the Heineken House at Coachella as the house’s headlining act for weekend one.

Performing hits like “Pass the Courvoisier,” and “Touch It” to name a few, Busta and his friends kept the packed house rocking while guests sipped on limited edition Heineken H41 brews.

Peep more pics on the flip:

