Offset Is Joined By Ric Flair To Perform “Ric Flair Drip” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Offset And Ric Flair Perform For The Tonight Show

Offset’s first single as a solo artist, “Ric Flair Drip,” became an instant hit the second it came out. On Tuesday night, the Migos member stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of it.

Metro Boomin isn’t the only one Offset brought along with him for the performance, the rapper surprised the crowd by bringing out none other than the real Ric Flair to perform the track with him. It’s a dope moment between them and it’s clear how honored Mr. Flair is that Offset named an entire track after him.