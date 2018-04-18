Hi Mr. Thompson: Have You Seen How FINE Tristan Thompson’s God-Fearing, Faithful Zaddy Is?
- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson’s Dad Is A SNACK
Well well well.
It looks like Tristan Thompson’s dad held off on posting grown-folks memes and messages to his knuckle-head son for just long enough to show off his looks. Trevor Thompson, Tristan’s pops, previously tried to warn his son when he was just ‘rumored’ to be dating Khloe to run the other way. This man has foresight, height, and a great smile.
Isn’t he adorable???
Ok, we can’t say he’s without flaws. He sometimes doesn’t know what to do with his hands and feet in photos.
Hey, if Trevor Thompson gives his Tell-All on Khloe and Tristan a real chance, his face could honestly sell a few copies.
