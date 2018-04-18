Hi Mr. Thompson: Have You Seen How FINE Tristan Thompson’s God-Fearing, Faithful Zaddy Is?

Tristan Thompson’s Dad Is A SNACK

Well well well.

It looks like Tristan Thompson’s dad held off on posting grown-folks memes and messages to his knuckle-head son for just long enough to show off his looks. Trevor Thompson, Tristan’s pops, previously tried to warn his son when he was just ‘rumored’ to be dating Khloe to run the other way. This man has foresight, height, and a great smile.

Isn’t he adorable???

A post shared by Trevor T (@thompson_0703) on Apr 15, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Ok, we can’t say he’s without flaws. He sometimes doesn’t know what to do with his hands and feet in photos.

A post shared by Trevor T (@thompson_0703) on Mar 17, 2018 at 4:47am PDT

Hey, if Trevor Thompson gives his Tell-All on Khloe and Tristan a real chance, his face could honestly sell a few copies.

More of zaddy Thompson after the flip.