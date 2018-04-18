SMH: Eva Marcille JUST Gave Birth And Her Loony Goon Ex Is Out Here Claiming It’s His Seed

Kevin Mccall Jokes About Eva Marcille’s Newborn Being His Child

Broooo.

Kevin Mccall seems super excited for his estranged baby mama Eva. The reality actress and model just gave birth to a precious baby boy and he’s sending his congratulations. But, Kevin doesn’t speak without putting his ashy toes in his mouth. The fallen rapper suggests on video that the baby is “dark-skin” like him, and that Eva should get a DNA test.

How old is he, 12???

Previously, Kevin claimed that he hasn’t seen his daughter Marley with Eva in over three years…we doubt that has changed. SMH.