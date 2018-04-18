Crusty Fuddy-Duddy Funk Flex Shaded Cardi, Praised Nicki & Sparked Twitter Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Funk Flex Fires Shots At Cardi B & Stirs Up Chaos
Crusty fuddy-duddy Funk Flex was back at it again with the shady shenanigans. This time, directed at newly crowned Rap Queen Cardi B who he shaded for (allegedly) not writing her rhymes while praising Nicki Minaj’s new banger (which he NEVER does) in a randomly messy IG Live moment that stirred up Twitter chaos.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Funk Flex’s shady Cardi thoughts on the flip.