Crusty Fuddy-Duddy Funk Flex Shaded Cardi, Praised Nicki & Sparked Twitter Chaos

Flex says Cardi B’s lyrics are that simple for her to have a writer is this disrespectful & she’s not touching Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/H1ADqAwG1y — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) April 17, 2018

Funk Flex Fires Shots At Cardi B & Stirs Up Chaos

Crusty fuddy-duddy Funk Flex was back at it again with the shady shenanigans. This time, directed at newly crowned Rap Queen Cardi B who he shaded for (allegedly) not writing her rhymes while praising Nicki Minaj’s new banger (which he NEVER does) in a randomly messy IG Live moment that stirred up Twitter chaos.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Funk Flex’s shady Cardi thoughts on the flip.